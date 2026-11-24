South African-born coach Rulani Mokwena extended his unbeaten run in the Egyptian Premier League (EPL) as Pyramids FC outclassed giants Al Ahly at Cairo International Stadium on Monday night.

Pyramids beat Ahly 2-0 during their league encounter, which saw Mokwena’s side remain on top of the EPL with 27 points from nine games.

Play advert

Overall, the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor has won all 16 matches since taking charge of Pyramids. Behind Pyramids are second-placed Zamalek with 22 points, followed by Ahly, who are on 20 points.

The defeat proved costly for Al Ahly head coach Hussein Ammouta his job, who was dismissed with immediate effect alongside his entire technical team just hours after the colossal battle.

READ: Showboating debate all about natural talent versus technical skill, says Rulani Mokwena

Pyramids landed the first blow from the penalty spot, with Karim Hafez stepping up to give Mokwena’s men the lead inside 32 minutes.

Mostafa Fathi doubled their lead just two minutes into the second half, dribbling past the defenders before curling the ball into the top corner to seal all three points against the 45-time Egyptian Premier League champions.

Pyramids’ masterclass against Ahly saw Mokwena being appreciated and embraced by the fans, including some of the opposition supporters in videos that were circulating on social media.

The 39-year-old, who recently claimed back-to-back Egyptian Professional Footballers’ Association (EPFA) Manager of the Month awards for September and October now looks firmly on track for a third consecutive accolade.

READ: Sundowns fight bravely in loss to Pyramids in Champions League final

Since rebranding from Al Assiouty Sport in 2018, Pyramids have never lifted the Egyptian Premier League. Under Mokwena and with how the team is currently playing, however, the Sky Blues will fancy their chances of finally winning their maiden league title.

The club has, however, won the CAF Champions League, having been crowned the African kings during the 2024/25 season when they beat Sundowns 3-2 on aggregate.

Pyramids’ next encounter will be against Morocco’s MAS Fes on Friday, when they host them in Cairo for their CAF Champions League Group D opener.

The fixture will also see Mokwena face off against fellow South Africans Devin Titus and Tshegofatso Mabasa, both of whom have enjoyed strong starts since joining the Moroccan champions.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter