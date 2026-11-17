The SA U23s will resume their 2028 LA Olympic Games qualifier against Madagascar, when the two sides meet at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night.

South Africa go into the match with an advantage, following their hard-fought 1-0 win against the Madagascans over the weekend.

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Despite dominating play from start to finish, coach Raymond Mdaka’s side squandered several chances, as their decision-making in the final third let them down, and they had to settle for a 1-0 win, courtesy of a second-half goal by substitute Quwan Plaatjies.

Speaking to the media at Lucas Moripe on Monday night, SA U23 captain Neo Rapoo emphasised the importance of approaching the second leg with the right mentality and winning to continue their dream of qualifying for the Olympic Games.

READ: Amaglug-glug dig deep for narrow victory in Olympic Games qualifier

Focus on the bigger picture

“To be honest, for me, I just want to see my team doing well; I just want to help them as much as I can. If I do something, the team wins, and the country is happy. So, it’s just about the country and the people I represent,” Rapoo said.

“We played well against Madagascar. They were a closed book. We didn’t know how they were going to come at us, and with us having the lead, we know that in the second leg they will probably analyse us as well, so we’re just going to go out there with the right mindset to get a win and keep a clean sheet.

“But us going into this game, we always want to make our fans happy by going into the next round with a win and just making the country proud,” he concluded.

READ: SA Under-23’s star-studded generation fix their gaze on LA

Mdaka wary despite first-leg advantage

Mdaka also weighed in on the upcoming game, insisting that his charges have to dig deep if they are to win and move on to the next round of the Olympic qualifiers.

“People will think we are in a much better position, but it doesn’t look like that to me because you always think of an advantage a goal will give you.

“Where they [Madagascar] are seated, they’re also thinking of how best they can get a goal, so it becomes another pressure, and now you need to do well at all costs to make sure that you don’t concede at all.

“The goal that we scored, yes, it looks like it’s one step ahead, but we still need to dig deep in order to get it right,” Mdaka added.

The game is scheduled to get underway at 8pm.