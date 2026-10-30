Soweto derby legends Stanton Fredericks, Phumudzo Manenzhe make predictions ahead of big day

The clock is ticking, and the countdown has already started before one of the continent’s biggest matches gets underway. Orlando Pirates will host perennial rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, and as expected, the country has been divided for the whole week, and the current affairs topic has been the Soweto derby.

The match is so big that even Arsenal, Barcelona and France football legend Thierry Henry will be among those in attendance, joining supporters at FNB Stadium after Betway confirmed that its global football icon and brand ambassador will experience the occasion firsthand. It is a fitting attraction for a fixture whose reputation extends well beyond South Africa’s borders.

Pay channel SuperSport will bring every moment of the occasion into homes across the country. And thanks to DStv’s newly introduced packages, this is a derby that more South Africans can access without needing to subscribe to the most expensive package.

READ: Abdeslam Ouaddou says Pirates are ‘the favourites to win the Soweto Derby’

Derby pressure creates legends

Former Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard Stanton Fredericks, affectionately known as Stiga, knows exactly what that pressure feels like. Having experienced the derby from inside the Amakhosi dressing room, he understands that the occasion demands a different level of focus.

“Your training intensity is at its highest because you’re fighting for a starting berth,” he told Supersport. “The focus normally goes to 110% — locked in. A massive performance will edge your name in the history books forever,” he says. “The stakes are high and a top performance lasts forever in the hearts of the fans.”

Fredericks also understands the potential impact of the result. A derby victory can provide more than bragging rights; it can inject belief into a team and alter the mood around an entire campaign.

Pirates carry momentum into clash

Former Orlando Pirates striker and SuperSport analyst Phumudzo Manenzhe, known to many as “The Bold”, believes the key to understanding this fixture lies in looking beyond the obvious headlines. Play Mute Play advert

Pirates’ recent defensive solidity and attacking threat have made them a formidable proposition. As Manenzhe points out, the Buccaneers have scored 11 goals without conceding across their previous four matches, giving them considerable confidence heading into the derby.

“They are a speedy team which most opponents have found hard to contain,” he says.

His advice to Pirates is straightforward: maintain the attacking intent that has served them so well, while making sure the fundamentals are executed properly.

READ: 90 000 fans expected for Soweto Derby as safety plans put to the test

‘Chiefs must get the basics right’

“Whoever does the simple and basic things the best always wins the game mostly. They need to get their defence in order. If they do not concede early, they have the attacking strength to test the Pirates defence,” he added.

For Chiefs, the challenge is to build on their midweek victory, remain defensively disciplined and make the most of their opportunities. Fredericks believes their ability to keep Pirates at bay will be crucial.

The Predictions:

Phumudzo Manenzhe: Orlando Pirates 3–1 Kaizer Chiefs

Stanton Fredericks: Orlando Pirates 2–2 Kaizer Chiefs

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