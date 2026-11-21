Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates will be battling it out for a spot in the final of the Carling Knockout Cup when they meet at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is at 3:30pm.

Stellenbosch, who are the inaugural winners of the Carling Knockout Cup, when they lifted the trophy in 2023 under coach Steve Barker, will be fancying their chances again under mentor Gavin Hunt at the expense of the defending champions.

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Despite the last-minute controversial venue change, Hunt said his team is well-prepared and will do the best they can to topple the Buccaneers.

“I have my views and thoughts about that, but I can’t get involved in that. I’ve got to try and put my energy and focus into the team as best we can,” Hunt said.

READ: Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals: Pirates, Sundowns, Chiefs and Stellies battle for final spots

“We look at variations of what we might have to do there. It’s a different pitch where the wind blows a lot there, coming down that tunnel there. And there’s a totally different type of pitch, the surface and things like that.

“But we’ve done really well so far in this competition, so we’re under no illusions about the game ahead of us and how big it is. The opposition have had a very good season or two over the last few years. So, yeah, we’re looking forward to it.

“We had a good international break, and everybody’s back; a few of the players are back. So, we’re looking forward to the game. There’s definitely a difference in the setup of the team,” Hunt added.

Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, on the other hand, declared that, despite being the reigning champions of the cup competition, they will not be carrying the favourites tag.

READ: Abdeslam Ouaddou explains why Bucs arent favourites against Stellies

“I don’t think we are favourites for that game. I’ve been working without nearly nine or 10 players during the Fifa break,” Ouaddou said.

“It must be regular players, and when I see half of these nine or 10 players went to different national teams, and they don’t have game time, sometimes it’s very difficult for the coach because you are not working properly.

“But maybe I can surprise you. We definitely will have a task, a very strong task in that game. Of course, we are defending our title, and we want to go to the final. And of course, we want to win. If we go to the final, we want to win it. But before reaching that final, it will not be easy.”

The game will get underway at 3:30pm in Durban.