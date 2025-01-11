Sundowns in hunt for crucial points to keep CAF dream alive

Mamelodi Sundowns will be locked in a crucial do-or-die match in the CAF Champions League this afternoon.

Masandawana collide with winless Maniema Union in DR Congo in their penultimate Group B clash at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa. Kick-off time is at 3pm.

Sundowns find themselves in an usual position

It goes without saying that Sundowns have had a topsy-turvy season so far. Now they find themselves in an unusual position in the Champions League group stages.

The Brazilians are currently number two in the group on five points. This is just two points ahead of Maniema, who are bottom with three points.

The odds favour the PSL champions to go through to the next stage of the competition but coach Miguel Cardoso and his side cannot afford to falter.

The PSL champions have only recorded one win

They come from a damaging defeat to Raja Casablanca, drawn twice, and only managed one win in four matches. This means they will be desperate to nick a win under hot and humid conditions in Congo’s capital.

But Cardoso will be missing two of his crucial players. Bathusi Aubaas and Khuliso Mudau both picked up red cards during their intense game against Raja last weekend.

Raja are hard on the heels of Sundowns, a point behind and are in action in a Moroccan derby against AS FAR Rabat on Saturday night.

Must do it themselves

This means the stakes will be high for Sundowns, to get the job done and not rely on Raja or AS FAR dropping points.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game on Friday, Cardoso acknowledged the challenge ahead of them in Kinshasa. He emphasised the importance of playing well if they are to walk away with maximum points.

“We are aware of the importance of the match; we are aware of the conditions we are facing tomorrow, and we are aware of the opponent we’re going to play against,” Cardoso said.

“But we’re also, for sure, very aware of our qualities, how we must play the game, the limit where we need to take the game, the limit at which we must play, and strategically and tactically how to approach the game.

“So, it’s important that we take it in mind when we enter to play. We give our best, and for sure the result will come naturally if we make it so.”

