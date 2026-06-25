‘This win is for those who supported us back home’ – Thapelo Maseko

Bafana Bafana dribbling wizard Thapelo Maseko undoubtedly played the biggest game of his life on Thursday morning. This was after he scored the winning goal that catapulted South Africa to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 22-year-old is a Mamelodi Sundowns player who has been loaned out to the Cyprus club AEL Limassol.

Under the mercurial coach Hugo Broos, Maseko and Bafana stunned the world when they defeated South Korea 1-0 in a final Group A blockbuster encounter at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico.

In doing so, the Sebokeng-born player and his teammates rewrote the history books, as for the first time in Bafana Bafana’s history, the team has advanced to the second round of the FIFA World Cup. Bafana have played in three World Cup tournaments previously, in 1998 (France), 2002 (Korea/Japan) and 2010 (South Africa), where they failed to book a spot in the knockout rounds.

But with Broos, the players have been shattering Bafana’s previous records since the Belgian took over in 2021.

‘It’s like a dream’

The win was achieved after much sacrifice, planning, tactical astuteness, sweat and blood from the determined SA players and Maseko believes that his teammates have always been capable and did not doubt themselves.

“It’s like a dream, the win is for those who supported us and we are grateful – it is also for those who did not support us. The media criticized us and said we have a seven percentage of getting out of the group, and yet here we are now,” said Maseko, speaking to FIFA broadcasters after the match.

Maseko said they defied the odds.

“We would like to thank everyone back home for the support, all South Africans, and we keep on going. We have been through some rough patches. From the first game, the media were bashing us, we were trending; we were all over the media, but this team showed they are capable and they are strong and have a winning mentality in them. My message to our supporters is, “Thank you and enjoy.”

Bafana will now play against Canada in the last-32 round in Los Angeles on Sunday, and kick-off is at 9:00 pm

Read More: ‘We gave an answer to all those big mouths’ – Hugo Broos

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content