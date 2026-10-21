WATCH | Downs’ Miguel Cardoso breaks silence about Komphela and Wiliete coach’s fight

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has opened up about the alleged touchline incident between his assistant Steve Komphela and Wiliete SC Beto Bianchi during their CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg match in Angola on Sunday.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw and the second leg will be played at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Friday night.

Advertisement

Reports coming from Angola are that there was a scuffle on the touchline after racial slurs and insults were hurled in the direction of the Sundowns bench, and Komphela is alleged to have reacted with slight aggression and allegedly kicked Bianchi in a sensitive area.

It was also reported that the incident left the Wiliete coach needing medical attention, and that the matter was reported to CAF, who may take action against all the parties involved.

‘Incident blown out of proportion’

Speaking at a press conference in Chloorkop, Cardoso downplayed the incident and said that it was blown out of proportion.

“Firstly, small things sometimes can become big things when you obviously give it too much attention,” Cardoso told reporters on Wednesday.

“I think it got too much attention for what happened. Secondly, as a club we were very well received in Angola. The teams and the clubs are still establishing fantastic relations in terms of the way people connected.

READ: Sundowns launch CAF title defence as third African crown beckons

- Advertisement -

“Football has a lot to do with emotions, there are a lot of emotions sometimes. They sometimes drop out of the glass, it doesn’t mean the glass is broken or the water is spoilt. It’s just a little bit of too many emotions.

- Advertisement -

Focus shifts to decisive return leg

“And we already overcame that and it will just be a beautiful match on Friday with people that will respect each other in a big party as always Mamelodi Sundowns fans and we will welcome the people from Wiliete very well.

Cardoso mentioned that he has spoken to the Wiliete coach and that he will talk to him again before the match: “I had a beautiful talk with the coach, a day before when we went to the press conference, a beautiful talk with him. And for sure I will have an absolutely normal talk with him again this time. There will be no extra energy in any direction from either team other than inside the pitch because that’s where both teams will have to fight each other and to play each other.

“I think everything is overcome. Let’s not make a big noise of something that is very small,” he added.

“There is so many things that happen in football that we don’t speak about, but this time flooded a bit too much.”

With Wiliete proving a handful for Masandawana in Angola, fireworks are expected on Friday night when the two teams square up. The tension from the reported brawl will also add some spice into the return in Pretoria.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter