We don’t feel the fatigue when the fans are behind us – Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has encouraged the Buccaneers fans to continue coming out to the stadium in huge numbers, as their support will go a long way to push them towards glory this season.

This is on the back of an impressive 2-1 win over AmaZulu FC during their Betway Premiership encounter on Friday night in front of a packed and boisterous crowd.

Teenage sensation Mohau Nkota scored the two crucial first-half goals that steered the Pirates ship back to the top of the league standings ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Fans spur Pirates on

Since the start of the season, Pirates have seemingly turned Orlando Stadium into a fortress and slaughterhouse – having won nine of their last 10 home games in all competitions. The defeat came against minnows Magesi FC, who stunned them 3-2 in the Carling Knockout recently.

Despite the defeat, the Sea Robbers have been a difficult team to beat at home with the help of their 12th man, the supporters, who chant and beat their drum from start to finish.

With games coming thick and fast, Riveiro says the support in their home games, including in the Caf Champions League, will be crucial for them.

“For me [having supporters back the team] is one of the most important things for us at this level because it is something that helps us a lot in the type of matches,” Riveiro told Sunday World after the game against AmaZulu.

Games coming thick and fast

“If we think about the short space of time between the games and you come home and the people are with you from the beginning and they are pushing [you] and cheering and happy, then you don’t feel the fatigue anymore.

“So, for us, in every game, but especially in these tough games during these congested periods, having the supporters around, 100% behind us helps.

“Right now, we don’t sense any doubts or hesitation from the fans – it doesn’t matter how the game is going, they are always behind us.

Team feeling the love

“In moments like this, it’s crucial and there will be moments where they are going to play a much more important role for the guys and it’s very important for them to feel the support from the fans in our games.”

The Buccaneers will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Mpumalanga to face TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium.

