Who are the contenders for 2026 World Cup Golden Ball?

With a few days to go ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Fifa takes a look at some of the stars who might claim the award for best player.

In 2022, Lionel Messi won his first World Cup and was named player of the tournament for the second time. Four years on, the Argentina legend is back on the global stage with the Albiceleste and aiming to capture the world’s imagination once more.

But who will be his competition for the adidas Golden Ball at this World Cup? Fifa has compiled a list of some of the top contenders vying for the accolade.

Ousmane Dembele, France

Dembele has been picking up individual accolades over the past year, and it would be no surprise to see him add the Golden Ball to his collection. For all his talent, the Frenchman has shown inconsistency in the past but has now developed into an impressive team player who not only impresses with his offensive play but also with his tenacity in the press.

Michael Olise, France

With 36 goal contributions in 32 games, a Bundesliga winner’s medal and the player of the season award under his belt, few superlatives remain to describe Michael Olise’s campaign at Bayern Munich.

What makes the Frenchman so dangerous is a left foot that can produce magic from any position and dribbling ability that leaves defenders for dead. Olise will be hoping to showcase his qualities on the biggest stage and fire France to glory.

Lamine Yamal, Spain

Injury forced Lamine Yamal to watch Barcelona’s recent La Liga triumph from the stands. Having regained his fitness, he will be eager to help Spain add a second World Cup to their collection.

Still just 18 years of age, his exploits regularly leave experts lost for words. Whether it’s dribbling, passing or finishing, Yamal has what it takes to make the difference when it matters.

Harry Kane, England

Is there another striker on the planet who combines selfless teamwork with a goal threat to greater effect?

England captain Harry Kane recently retained his crown as the Bundesliga’s top scorer with 36 goals, yet he offered much more than just goals during Bayern’s double-winning season. He also did the odd bit of last-ditch defending in his own box.

Vitinha, Portugal

The 26-year-old Portugal playmaker has developed into one of the world’s finest midfielders at Paris Saint-Germain under coach Luis Enrique and is the beating heart of Europe’s best club team. In his last competitive appearance before the World Cup, he guided PSG to their second Uefa Champions League title in a row, also scooping the official Player of the Match award.

For Portugal, he is surrounded by a host of technically gifted players, who will be eager to benefit from his outstanding vision at this World Cup.

Luiz Diaz, Colombia

In a phenomenal first season at Bayern Munich, the Colombian has shown exactly why, as his coach Vincent Kompany put it, he “loves chaos”. Diaz’s biggest strength is one-on-ones. He regularly leaves defenders in his wake with explosive changes of direction that rivals find almost impossible to anticipate. If Colombia give him the freedom he needs, Diaz is in the mood to leave World Cup opponents in a spin.

Christian Pulisic, USA

The attacking all-rounder is one of the mainstays of the US squad. The co-hosts have high hopes for this tournament, and with his rapid acceleration, ability to play with both feet, and directness towards goal, Pulisic could be the key to his country’s success. Home advantage will also give him added motivation.

Kylian Mbappe, France

At the last World Cup, opponents discovered to their cost that Mbappe is virtually impossible to keep at bay for 90 minutes. In the campaign just ended, meanwhile, Real Madrid’s star striker finished top scorer in the Champions League for the second time in his career with 15 goals. Now he is looking to claim his second World Cup, with Les Bleus touted by many experts as favourites to lift the trophy, not least thanks to their main man’s experience and elite quality.

Enzo Fernandez, Argentina

Fernandez can play in a number of roles in the centre of the pitch, stands out thanks to his intelligent passing, which he uses to dictate the tempo of the game and break the lines. He arrives in North America as a reigning World Cup and Fifa Club World Cup champion and with an experienced side around him who seem sure to be among the title contenders once again.

Declan Rice, England

Rice is one of the first players who comes to mind when discussing the reasons behind Arsenal’s success this season. The 27-year-old is a force to be reckoned with at both ends of the pitch. Not only is he extremely athletic and strong in his challenges, he can also control the game with his passing and is equally comfortable driving forward with the ball as well as delivering set-pieces. “Players of his quality are rare,” said his national coach, Thomas Tuchel, recently.

Raphinha, Brazil

A gifted dribbler and finisher, Raphinha also has an incredible mentality and aggression out of possession – qualities which, when combined with his infectious personality, can be enough to inspire his whole team. Although the versatile Barcelona forward has been struggling with a thigh injury, if he is able to regain his form, he will be one of the wingers at the World Cup most capable of doing something special.

Federico Valverde, Uruguay

Valverde was one of the few bright spots in a disappointing season for Real Madrid. Uruguay’s 27-year-old midfielder is not only known for his mentality and his teamwork but is also one of the world’s best strikers of the ball from a distance. Carlo Ancelotti once threatened to rip up his coaching badge if Valverde didn’t bag 10 goals in a season.

– Article by Fifa.com

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