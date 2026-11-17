It remains to be seen whether Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane will call upon fan-favourite Mbekezeli ‘TLB’ Mbokazi or stick to his guns and continue with the same centre-back pairing of Ime Okon and Olwethu Makhanya.

Bafana face Kenya on Tuesday night in a must-win Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group D qualifier at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

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The game is scheduled to get underway at 6pm.

The Harambee Stars stole a point from Bafana on Friday night, capitalising on a defensive error to score a last-gasp equaliser and end the game 2-2 in front of a packed Orlando Stadium crowd.

READ: Pitso hints at not too many changes in Bafana, despite Mbokazi return

The upset prompted a journalist to ask Mosimane whether the costly defensive error was a sign that he should consider fielding Mbokazi, a question the coach did not welcome.

“Now you choose who must play? We lost (drew) because of that, or we lost because we missed many chances? Come on, you can do better than what you say,” a visibly irked Mosimane said.

The three-time CAF Champions League-winning coach has since clarified his stance ahead of the return fixture, stating that he will not allow people to divide his squad.

“If you don’t want to be criticised as coach, you should not be a coach, but don’t divide my players by telling them that this player is better than that player. That is unacceptable,” the Bafana coach said in Nairobi on Monday.

“That’s when we come out like a hand and protect all the children right? There are questions that you make that can break the team, right? So, I like to protect my players.

“I would rather take the criticism of losing concentration and the team conceding the second goal. That’s for me, right? I can’t hide behind that. But when you try to say this player is not better than that player, it’s not right,” he added.

READ: Mosimane confident Bafana will bounce back against Kenya in Nairobi

Mbokazi grew into one of Bafana’s crucial players in recement month, under the tutelage of Hugo Broos. His confident, strong, and bullish defensive attributes have helped Bafana become a force to be reckoned with on the continent and in the world.

However, the 21-year-old suffered an injury setback at his club, Chicago Fire in the US, which forced him to miss Mosimane’s first Bafana camp.

Okon and Makhanya were impressive in the first three games of the new Bafana era, registering a clean sheet and only conceding once in the opening two Afcon qualifier matches against Guinea and Eritrea. Okon even got on the scoresheet against Guinea at home.

Despite Mbokazi’s return to the national team setup, Mosimane continued to show confidence in the defensive duo, who played well against Kenya on Friday, up until the costly last-minute error.

With Mosimane having made his position clear, it is yet to be seen if the most decorated South African coach will give the fans what they want by starting Mbokazi, or once again place his trust in the Okon and Makhanya pairing.