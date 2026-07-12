Team SA ready to take Glasgow by storm at 2026 Commonwealth Games

South Africa is ready and set for the upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, with only one thing in mind for all the teams, which is to return with as many medals as possible.
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- South Africa is preparing to send 112 athletes to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, aiming to win as many medals as possible.
- Team SA returns to Glasgow, where they previously won 40 medals, including 13 gold, at the 2014 Games.
- The team features prominent athletes like sprinter Akani Simbine, netball captain Khanyisa Chawane, and swimmer Chad le Clos, who will compete in 10 sports, including six para-sports.
- Sascoc president Barry Hendricks expressed confidence in the team, emphasizing their dual role as competitors and ambassadors, and expecting them to uphold South Africa’s sporting excellence.
- Financial incentives are offered for medal winners and their coaches, with gold medallists receiving up to R100,000 and coaches up to R15,000; the Games run from July 23 to August 2.