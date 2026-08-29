Huawei programme equips women entrepreneurs with AI skills

Huawei South Africa has launched the sixth edition of its Women in Tech Digital Skills Development Programme, placing artificial intelligence (AI) at the centre of efforts to help women entrepreneurs grow and scale their businesses.

The three-day programme, unveiled in Johannesburg this week, has brought together 50 businesswomen and public-sector leaders for hands-on training focused on technology adoption, enterprise development and leadership.

Hosted under the theme “HERabytes: Small Business. Big Intelligence”, the initiative seeks to equip participants with practical digital skills that can be applied directly within their businesses.

Focus on practical AI adoption

The programme features training on how AI can be integrated into everyday business operations, including marketing, customer insights, demand forecasting and business automation. Participants are also receiving exposure to cloud computing and 5G-Advanced technologies.

The training comes at a time when businesses across industries are increasingly turning to AI-powered tools to improve efficiency, reduce administrative workloads and enhance decision-making.

However, challenges such as unequal access to digital skills training, infrastructure and funding continue to limit opportunities for many women-owned businesses, highlighting the need for initiatives aimed at narrowing the digital divide.

Representatives from the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, and Henley Business School Africa attended the programme’s opening session.

Technology as a driver of economic inclusion

Huawei South Africa deputy CEO Charles Cheng said innovation must translate into real economic opportunities for communities and entrepreneurs.

“Innovation becomes meaningful when it creates opportunity, strengthens businesses and enables more people to participate in the economic possibilities technology creates,” Cheng said.

He added that technology should serve as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth and entrepreneurship.

Government calls for inclusive AI economy

Department of Communications and Digital Technologies director-general Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani warned that women cannot be left behind as AI reshapes economies and industries.

“A digital economy that includes women is stronger, more innovative, more competitive and more resilient,” she said.

Her comments echoed broader concerns that the benefits of AI and digital transformation could be unevenly distributed if access to technology and skills development remains limited for certain groups.

Women must be creators, not just consumers

Speaking on behalf of Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities deputy director-general Shoki Tshabalala stressed the importance of ensuring women, young people and persons with disabilities participate fully in the technology sector.

“They must design it, maintain it, sell through it, build businesses around it and share in the income it creates,” Tshabalala said.

The message underscored the shift from seeing technology users as passive consumers to empowering them as innovators, entrepreneurs and beneficiaries of the digital economy.

Leadership skills also in focus

Huawei South Africa chief operating officer Christina Naidoo said AI offers practical benefits for small businesses by helping them better understand customers, improve marketing strategies, analyse business information and automate routine work.

The company noted that the Women in Tech programme forms part of its broader digital-skills development efforts in South Africa. Since 2017, more than 350 graduates have participated in Huawei’s local graduate programme.

The programme will conclude at Henley Business School Africa, where the focus will shift to leadership development. Henley Africa chief operating officer Jacques le Roux said while AI can help organisations work faster and identify patterns, leadership ultimately remains a human responsibility.

He cautioned that AI cannot determine a leader’s values or assume accountability for decisions, reinforcing the importance of ethical and responsible leadership in an increasingly technology-driven world.