OPPO launches online store in South Africa to expand direct sales

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO has launched an online store in South Africa, allowing consumers to purchase smartphones and accessories directly from the company as it expands its presence in the local market.

The store, which went live on Wednesday, October 14, offers free delivery, official product warranties and customer support, providing an alternative to purchasing devices through traditional retailers and mobile network operators.

The move forms part of OPPO’s strategy to strengthen its South African operations amid competition from established smartphone brands, including Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and Honor.

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Hui Chen, vice-president and sales director of OPPO South Africa, said the online platform represents another investment in the country.

“South Africa is a long-term market for OPPO, and the launch of our online store is one of several investments we are making here,” Chen said.

The company is also planning further product launches before the end of the year. Customers purchasing through the platform can return or exchange products within seven days, subject to terms and conditions.

OPPO is offering additional protection packages depending on the smartphone purchased. Buyers of the A6 Pro 5G receive 12 months of screen repair cover, while Reno series devices qualify for accidental damage protection covering selected components.

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The flagship Find series receives 12 months of accidental damage protection, an additional year of warranty and replacement for qualifying factory defects within 180 days.

The company is also introducing discounted accessory bundles with selected smartphone purchases. These include Enco Buds3 Pro wireless earphones from R249 and selected OPPO smartwatches from R2,499.

For now, customers can pay using bank cards or electronic funds transfers, with mobile contract purchasing options expected to follow.

The online store is accessible through OPPO South Africa’s official website.

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