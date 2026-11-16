Ageing tech under scrutiny after communications failure grounds US flights

The US is still recovering from a nationwide flight shutdown triggered by a communications failure in its air traffic control (ATC) network, raising concerns over the country’s ageing aviation infrastructure and delayed modernisation.

On November 13, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop that lasted nearly five hours after a telecommunications failure disrupted communications and radar data across its air traffic control network, the longest nationwide shutdown since the September 11 attacks in 2001. Although the stop was lifted later that evening, the disruption continued to affect airline operations over the weekend.

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On Sunday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said flights were expected to fully return to normal by Monday. More than 11,500 flights were cancelled or delayed on Sunday, Reuters reported, citing aviation data site FlightAware.

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“About 28% of JetBlue flights and 20% of American Airlines flights were cancelled, with United Airlines, Southwest and Delta reporting cancellations of 3% to 5% of their flights,” Reuters reported.

A nationwide shutdown triggered by local equipment

Duffy told ABC‘s “This Week” programme that there was no evidence of a cyberattack or other malicious intent.

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He said an investigation is underway. The preliminary investigation points to a problem that took place during a routine upgrade at an FAA telecommunications facility in El Dorado, Arkansas.

According to Duffy, the FAA contractor L3Harris was replacing ageing copper telephone lines with fibre for at least one new router. However, the new routers began flooding other routers with more than 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds.

The FAA subsequently disabled the broadcasting function on 69 similar routers across the national airspace system, helping stabilise the network.

The root cause remains under investigation. Duffy said officials were examining whether the problem stemmed from faulty equipment or an installation error by the contractor.

Ageing infrastructure behind the technical failure

Duffy said some of the affected routers were purchased in 2001 and were obsolete by 2006, yet remained in service.

A September 2024 report by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that of the FAA’s 138 air traffic control systems, “51 were unsustainable and 54 were potentially unsustainable,” meaning 105 systems, or over 76%, faced sustainability risks. Of the 105 systems, 58 have “critical operational impacts on the safety and efficiency of the national airspace.”

The GAO reported that 73 of these systems were deployed more than 20 years ago, with 40 deployed over 30 years ago and six more than 60 years ago. It also identified difficulties obtaining spare parts and finding technicians with the expertise needed to maintain ageing equipment.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told Reuters in September that more than 300 of the agency’s ATC facilities operated as technological silos. In some cases, they still depend on decades-old computers and telecommunications systems that cannot communicate seamlessly with one another. For some obsolete equipment, replacement parts can only be obtained through online auction sites or made by 3D printing.

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This is not the first time a technical failure has disrupted US air travel.

In January 2023, a failure in the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which provides pilots with essential flight safety information, forced the agency to temporarily halt departing flights nationwide, disrupting more than 11,000 flights.

In September this year, a primary telecommunications circuit failed at an FAA air traffic control facility in Philadelphia, causing around 9,500 flight delays and cancellations.

Christopher Sununu, the head of Airlines for America and the former Republican governor of New Hampshire, described the system as “held together with string and duct tape”.

Duffy had requested $30 billion from Congress to upgrade the system. However, after the nationwide stop, his request rose to $50 billion.

US President Donald Trump has urged Congress to “give the money, FAST!” on Truth Social on Sunday.

Despite funding and technology, structural and institutional problems that have accumulated over decades could also be the reasons, according to Chinese aviation expert Wang Yanan.

FAA, airlines, and other agencies have different priorities and operational needs, making coordination difficult. Meanwhile, modernising an ATC system is complicated, as it must run around the clock, meaning new equipment and technologies have to be installed, tested and integrated without disrupting existing operations.

Political disputes and repeated changes in budget priorities have also slowed modernisation efforts.

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