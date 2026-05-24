Uganda imposes travel restrictions amid Ebola outbreak

The Ugandan government has temporarily suspended public transport to the Democratic Republic of Congo and restricted mass gatherings in border areas to limit the spread of Ebola.

Passenger buses, ferries, and direct flights will be suspended for four weeks, while cargo trucks and food shipments will continue operating.

The Ministry of Health said the measures are precautionary and aimed at preventing cross-border transmission of the virus, with health teams set to conduct community surveillance, carry out contact tracing, and activate rapid response protocols where necessary.

Weekly markets, cultural events, and other large gatherings in border areas have also been suspended. The government said the restrictions are temporary and will be lifted once the risk is contained.

Uganda’s actions follow a major Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri province, which borders the country.

The Bundibugyo strain involved in the outbreak has caused numerous deaths, and there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment.

The World Health Organisation has declared it an international public health emergency.

The government noted that frequent cross-border movement, trade, and regional insecurity increase the risk of imported cases. Uganda, which has experienced multiple Ebola outbreaks in the past, has strengthened its surveillance systems, emergency response teams, and community awareness programs.

Internationally, several countries have increased screening for travellers from affected regions, with some imposing temporary entry restrictions. Uganda’s measures aim to protect public health while maintaining essential trade and supply chains. – CGTN