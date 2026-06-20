African sides shine in opening round of World Cup

The opening round of matches at the expanded 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup have concluded, offering early evidence of the quality on display at the tournament.

Africa’s representatives in many ways proved they are prepared to compete far beyond the role of underdogs, with the continent producing some standout performances.

With all 12 groups now having completed their opening fixtures, Africa’s 10 representatives finished the first round with a return of two wins, four draws and four defeats across matches played in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire shine

While Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire secured Africa’s only victories of the opening round, some of the continent’s most impressive performances came in results that underlined its growing competitiveness on football’s biggest stage.

They both produced disciplined 1-0 wins that could prove decisive in the race for the knockout rounds.

Ghana’s Black Stars, entering the tournament amid managerial turmoil following Otto Addo’s dismissal and the late appointment of veteran Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, showed resilience to overcome Panama despite arriving with low expectations after a difficult build-up.

Cote d’Ivoire were equally impressive against Ecuador, with teenage winger Yan Diomande delivering one of the breakout performances of the tournament to secure an important victory for the African champions.

Tournament debutants Cabo Verde produced arguably the biggest shock of the opening week after holding world number two Spain, to a historic goalless draw, with veteran goalkeeper Vozinha emerging as one of the early stars of the tournament following a string of crucial saves.

Morocco continued to reinforce their reputation as one of Africa’s most tactically disciplined sides after frustrating Brazil to a 1-1 draw, while DR Congo announced themselves as genuine competitors by holding Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to the same score line in one of the tournament’s standout upsets.

Egypt also impressed after battling to a hard-earned 1-1 draw against Belgium, recovering after a physically demanding contest that again highlighted Africa’s ability to compete toe-to-toe with elite opposition.

Pressure mounting for others

Not every African side enjoyed a positive start.

Senegal pushed France for long periods before eventually falling 3-1 to Kylian Mbappe’s side, while Algeria were comfortably beaten 3-0 by defending champions Argentina.

Tunisia endured the continent’s heaviest defeat after suffering a punishing 5-1 loss to Sweden, while South Africa’s 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico leaves Bafana Bafana with little margin for error heading into the second round of group-stage fixtures.

Africa’s overall showing has reinforced a growing sense that the continent’s teams are no longer arriving simply to participate. They are increasingly capable of disrupting football’s established order.

Africa’s World Cup 2026 opening round results

Ghana 1–0 Panama

DR Congo 1–1 Portugal

Morocco 1–1 Brazil

Cote d’Ivoire 1–0 Ecuador

Cape Verde 0–0 Spain

Egypt 1–1 Belgium

Senegal 1–3 France

South Africa 0–2 Mexico

Algeria 0–3 Argentina

Tunisia 1–5 Sweden

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