Campaigns conclude in Zambia ahead of elections

As the campaign season comes to an end, Zambia is now counting down to Thursday’s general elections.

Voters will head to the polls on Thursday to elect the president, members of parliament and local government representatives. About 8.8-million voters are registered to cast their ballots.

The campaign period has seen candidates crisscross the country seeking support from voters, with the cost of living, economic reforms, jobs and living conditions among the key issues shaping the race.

Hichilema seeks another five-year mandate

Incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema, who came to power in 2021 after defeating the late President Edgar Lungu, is defending his record as he seeks another five-year mandate.

His government has pointed to economic reforms and efforts to stabilize the country’s finances, while opponents have criticized the administration over persistent economic pressures facing households.

The main opposition challenge is being led by Brian Mundubile of the Tonse Alliance.

Fourteen candidates are running for president, although the race has largely been viewed as a contest between Hichilema and Mundubile.

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