China’s zero-tariff policy ‘boosts African exports and investment’

China’s zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries is expected to create new opportunities for exports and investment across the continent, business insiders and officials from southern Africa said on Thursday.

During a webinar jointly hosted by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat and the SADC Business Council under the theme “Unlocking Trade and Investment in SADC”, participants discussed emerging trade and investment prospects amid shifting global economic dynamics.

Wolfe Braude, a fruit manager at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, said African countries should take advantage of access to China’s vast consumer market.

Noting that China began offering zero-tariff treatment to imports from 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic ties on May 1, Braude said the country’s strong demand for certain agricultural products, particularly meat, presents significant opportunities for African exporters.

Khulekani Mathe, chairperson of the SADC Business Council, said the region should strengthen industrial competitiveness, deepen regional integration, and create conditions for sustainable trade and investment growth.

Call for reduction of trade barriers

According to Mathe, SADC countries need to harmonise standards, reduce trade barriers, and facilitate the movement of goods, services, and investment across borders. He also said stronger regional integration and value chains would be essential to maximizing opportunities under initiatives such as the China-Africa economic partnership agreement.

“If we strengthen regional value chains across sectors such as agro-processing, automotive manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, mining beneficiation, textiles, green industries, and digital trade, we will significantly improve our competitiveness both regionally and internationally,” Mathe said.

Dhunraj Kassee, director of industrial development and trade at the SADC Secretariat, called for the establishment of national implementation committees to monitor progress and challenges related to China-Africa agreements.

He said African countries should leverage the China-Africa economic partnership agreement to strengthen industrial capacity and competitiveness while creating more opportunities for local producers to expand exports.

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