Chinese martial art Wushu gains popularity among Africa’s youth

An ancient Chinese martial art is finding a growing following among young people in Africa, with practitioners in Kenya embracing Wushu as a competitive sport and a path to discipline, self-control and cultural exchange.

Athletes from across Kenya gathered in the capital Nairobi for a Wushu competition organised by the Confucius Institute at Kenyatta University, highlighting the sport’s expanding appeal in the East African nation.

Blending athleticism, artistry and centuries of Chinese tradition, Wushu features graceful sword routines, powerful kicks, acrobatic jumps and lightning-fast strikes that demand precision, balance and endurance.

A sport inspired by cinema and culture

For 22-year-old competitor Elvis Munyasya, the journey into Wushu began with martial arts films and online videos.

“What inspired me a lot was action movies,” Munyasya said. “Then I came across Wushu performances on YouTube and that is what inspired me to start training.”

He says every movement in Wushu tells a story and every performance reflects years of training, sacrifice and determination.

For many participants, competitions provide an opportunity to measure their progress and learn from other athletes.

“This is where you come and see the level of your performance. Competing with other athletes helps you understand where you are and you learn a lot,” Munyasya added.

More than a martial art

For fellow competitor Veronica Wambui, Wushu has become a tool for personal growth and emotional discipline.

“It teaches you how to control yourself,” she said. “If someone insults you, you do not react immediately. You learn to withhold yourself or walk away. There is a lot of discipline in Wushu.”

Practitioners say the sport builds confidence, resilience and respect while introducing them to aspects of Chinese culture and philosophy.

Building bridges through sport

Organisers say Wushu can play a broader role beyond athletic competition.

“Martial arts is not only physical movement; it is also a culture,” Director of the Confucius Institute at Kenyatta University, Professor Xiaodong Zhou said.

“Through this culture, people learn how to deal with others. Martial arts can improve health, strengthen character and create connections between people.”

Zhou said Wushu had the potential to deepen cultural ties between Africa and China by encouraging mutual understanding through sport.

Organisers hope it marks the beginning of a new chapter for Wushu in Kenya.

As interest in the sport continues to grow, supporters believe it could become an important platform for youth development, cultural exchange and stronger people-to-people relations between Kenya and China.

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