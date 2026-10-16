Chinese vehicle brands expand presence in Namibia: report

Chinese vehicle brands accounted for 11.8% of Namibia’s light commercial vehicle sales in September, according to a report released by Simonis Storm Securities here on Friday.

The performance came as Namibia’s overall new vehicle sales rose 14.9% year on year to 1,498 units during the month, the report showed.

Among Chinese brands, JAC recorded 39 light commercial vehicle registrations in September, followed by LDV with 19 and BYD with eight. BYD’s registrations in the segment comprised its Shark 6 plug-in hybrid pickup.

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In the passenger vehicle market, Chinese brands accounted for 13.6% of September sales, up from 12.3% in August but below the May peak of 23.5%, according to the report.

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The report also said that third-quarter sales totaled 4,409 vehicles, the highest quarterly level since the second quarter of 2016. Sales in the first nine months of 2026 reached 12,254 units, up 12.4% from the same period last year.

According to the Simonis Storm Securities forecast, Namibia is expected to register between 16,000 and 16,600 new vehicles in 2026, with a central estimate of 16,300 units, representing annual growth of about 12%.

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