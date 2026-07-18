BYD turns up the heat in SA’s bakkie battle with new Shark 6 Performance

South Africa’s increasingly competitive bakkie market has gained another heavyweight contender after BYD Auto South Africa introduced the new Shark 6 Performance, a more powerful flagship plug-in hybrid that arrives as manufacturers intensify the battle for buyers.

Its launch coincides with a wave of upgrades sweeping through the local bakkie segment. Toyota has just begun production of its ninth-generation Hilux, while Ford recently refreshed the Ranger and several Chinese brands continue expanding their offerings, making the fight for market share fiercer than ever.

Priced from R1,149,900, the Shark 6 Performance joins the existing Shark 6 Premium and raises the performance bar with a combined output of 350kW and 700Nm from BYD’s latest Dual Mode Off-Road (DMO) Super Hybrid system.

The drivetrain combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with front and rear electric motors, enabling the electrified double cab to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.5 seconds while offering a 3,500kg braked towing capacity.

Strong towing vehicle

That places it among the strongest towing vehicles in its class, targeting buyers who regularly haul caravans, boats, trailers or heavy work equipment.

BYD Auto South Africa Managing Director Steve Chang said the newcomer builds on the Shark 6’s blend of electrified performance and practicality.

“The new Shark 6 Performance builds on that foundation with more power, greater towing capability and additional technology, while the Shark 6 Premium remains an attractive option for customers with different needs and budgets,” he said.

Plug-in hybrid system

The plug-in hybrid system is paired with a 29.58kWh battery, allowing an electric-only driving range of up to 80km. With a full battery and its 60-litre fuel tank, BYD claims a combined driving range of up to 640km.

For many owners, this means shorter daily commutes can be completed solely on electric power, while the petrol engine provides reassurance on longer trips or in areas with limited charging infrastructure.

Off-road capability has also received attention. The Shark 6 Performance features all-wheel drive, 230mm of ground clearance and a Crawl Mode that automatically manages power delivery, braking and speed over challenging terrain.

Vehicle-to-Load technology

Another standout feature is Vehicle-to-Load technology, which allows owners to power appliances such as camping equipment, portable fridges and power tools directly from the vehicle’s battery.

Inside, the flagship derivative gains a cleaner cabin layout thanks to a new column-mounted gear selector, while a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, Google Automotive Services, powered front seats and built-in Google Maps reinforce its premium positioning.

As electrification gradually gains traction in South Africa, the arrival of the Shark 6 Performance demonstrates that the country’s bakkie segment is no longer just about diesel power, but increasingly about technology, performance and alternative powertrains.

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