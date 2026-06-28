Cholera outbreak kills 24 in Central African Republic

Minister of Health and Population of the Central African Republic (CAR) Pierre Somse has declared a cholera outbreak after 24 deaths from the disease were recorded.

In a televised statement broadcast on Friday evening, Somse said cholera cases were reported in the Bimbo and M’baiki health districts in south-western CAR.

The first suspected cases were detected on June 14 in the Bimbo health district, he said.

“To date, 197 cases have been identified, including 24 deaths, representing a case fatality rate of 12.2%. However, no deaths have been reported among patients treated in health facilities or within communities, thanks to rapid medical interventions,” Somse said, urging the population to remain calm while strictly adhering to hygienic and preventive measures.

Cholera is a highly virulent disease characterised in its most severe form by a sudden onset of acute watery diarrhoea that can lead to death by severe dehydration.

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