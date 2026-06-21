Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 956, including 247 deaths

KINSHASA – The Democratic Republic of Congo said on Saturday the number of confirmed Ebola cases in the country had risen to 956, including 247 deaths.
On Friday, confirmed cases were at 933 and deaths at 245.
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- KINSHASA – The Democratic Republic of Congo said on Saturday the number of confirmed Ebola cases in the country had risen to 956, including 247 deaths.
- On Friday, confirmed cases were at 933 and deaths at 245.
- Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content Sunday World.