Africa

Congo says number of confirmed Ebola cases rises to 515

By Sunday World
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Congolese health workers stand at the Bunia Evangelical Medical Center during a visit by European Commissioner for Equality, and Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib, to assess the response to the Ebola outbreak, as authorities intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 7, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere

KINSHASA – Democratic Republic of Congo said on Sunday that the number of confirmed Ebola cases had increased to 515 after 27 new samples tested positive in the previous 24 hours.

The confirmed cases include 91 deaths, government data showed.

  • The Democratic Republic of Congo reported an increase in confirmed Ebola cases to 515.
  • This rise follows 27 new positive test results in the last 24 hours.
  • Among these confirmed cases, there have been 91 deaths.
  • The information was released by the government on Sunday.
  • The outbreak continues to be closely monitored as it develops.
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KINSHASA - Democratic Republic of Congo said on Sunday that the number of confirmed Ebola cases had increased to 515 after 27 new samples tested positive in the previous 24 hours.

The confirmed cases include 91 deaths, government data showed.

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