Congo says number of confirmed Ebola cases rises to 710

KINSHASA – The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has increased to 710, including 149 deaths, government data showed on Saturday.
The number represented the total number of confirmed cases as of Friday, according to a situation report that documented 21 new cases in the previous 24 hours.
- Confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo have risen to 710.
- The death toll from Ebola stands at 149.
- These figures are based on government data as of Friday.
- The latest report noted 21 new cases in the last 24 hours.
- The data was released in an official situation report on Saturday.