Daniel Makokera | Africa’s AI moment: How we can quantum leap into the future, today

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is often described as the next industrial revolution. That description is already outdated. AI is rapidly becoming the infrastructure upon which future economies, governments, healthcare systems, education, agriculture, finance and national security will be built. The question for Africa is no longer whether AI will transform the world. The question is whether Africa will help shape that future—or simply consume technologies designed elsewhere.

Unlike previous industrial revolutions that required centuries of accumulated capital and massive manufacturing infrastructure, AI presents Africa with a rare opportunity to leapfrog entire stages of development. Just as mobile phones enabled Africa to bypass fixed-line telecommunications, AI offers the possibility of bypassing decades of institutional and technological lag. But opportunity alone does not guarantee success.

The Greatest Opportunity Since Independence

Africa possesses many of the ingredients required for AI leadership. It has the world’s youngest population, with over 60% under the age of 25, rapidly growing digital adoption, expanding fintech ecosystems, increasing internet penetration, and rich linguistic and cultural diversity that global AI models struggle to understand. It also holds vast datasets across agriculture, biodiversity, mining, health and climate.

Rather than merely importing AI solutions, Africa can develop AI systems specifically designed for African realities—from disease diagnosis in rural clinics to precision agriculture, multilingual education, financial inclusion and smart governance. AI could become Africa’s great equaliser.

But is Africa ready?

The honest answer is: partially—but not yet sufficiently. Several challenges remain.

Reliable electricity remains inconsistent across many countries. Broadband connectivity is uneven, data centres are still concentrated in relatively few nations, and cloud computing capacity remains largely dependent on foreign providers. Without digital infrastructure, AI becomes an imported service rather than a domestic industry.

Education must change

Africa cannot prepare tomorrow’s workforce using yesterday’s curriculum. Coding alone is no longer enough. Schools and universities must begin teaching AI literacy, machine learning, robotics, data science, cybersecurity, the ethics of AI, quantum computing fundamentals, and human-AI collaboration.

Most importantly, AI education should begin long before university. Every child entering secondary school should understand how AI works—not merely how to use ChatGPT or other tools.

Governments must move faster than technology

Technology evolves exponentially while legislation often moves linearly. Africa cannot afford regulatory paralysis. Every African nation should begin developing comprehensive AI legislation covering data protection, privacy rights, intellectual property, ethical AI, deepfake regulation and national security.

Citizens’ data must remain protected, and sensitive national datasets should not automatically become foreign commercial assets. AI systems should operate transparently while respecting individual rights. African creators, researchers and innovators must retain ownership of locally developed AI technologies. Algorithms should be audited for discrimination, fairness and accountability. Governments also need legal mechanisms to combat AI-generated misinformation while safeguarding freedom of expression, while ensuring that critical government systems do not become dependent on foreign-controlled AI infrastructure.

Africa needs its own AI models