DR Congo Ebola death toll nears 900 mark as outbreak spreads

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola outbreak has killed 864 people, as health authorities intensify efforts to contain the surge caused by the Bundibugyo strain, for which no licensed vaccine or specific antiviral treatment is available.

The latest government situation report published late on Friday indicated that there were 2 181 confirmed cases recorded across five provinces: Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Haut-Uélé and Tshopo; covering 46 affected health zones.

Authorities said 722 patients remained in hospital or in isolation, while 412 people had recovered. T

he outbreak’s case fatality rate stands at 39.6%, with an overall contact-tracing rate of 66.9%.

Ituri remains the epicentre, reporting 44 new confirmed cases and 20 new recoveries as response teams continue large-scale surveillance and treatment operations.

In North Kivu, officials detected eight new infections, while contact tracing reached 87%. Haut-Uélé reported four new confirmed cases as surveillance expanded.

South Kivu has gone 51 days without a new confirmed case in its only affected health zone, Miti-Murhesa, while Tshopo reported no newly affected health zones, suggesting transmission there remains contained.

Health authorities said the deployment of 10 additional ambulances had strengthened emergency response efforts as surveillance, early case detection, patient care and contact tracing continue across the affected provinces.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content