Egypt expects €1.5 billion from EU assistance package in coming days, minister says

DUBAI – Egypt expects to receive €1.5 billion (R28bn) from the European Union in the coming days, the first of two remaining tranches of a €5bn macro-financial assistance package, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Saturday.
Speaking at a press conference in Egypt’s new administrative capital alongside European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica, Abdelatty said the outstanding €3bn would be disbursed in two equal tranches of €1.5bn each.
He said Cairo hoped the last payment would be transferred by around autumn.
The EU has so far disbursed €2bn of the package, having transferred an initial €1bn tranche in January 2025 and a second €1bn earlier this year.
The macro-financial assistance forms part of a broader €7.4bn funding deal the EU announced in 2024, which also includes €5bn in concessional loans.
- Egypt is set to receive €1.5 billion from the European Union as the next tranche of a €5 billion macro-financial assistance package.
- The remaining €3 billion of the package will be disbursed in two equal tranches of €1.5 billion each.
- Egypt expects the final payment to be transferred by around autumn.
- The EU has already disbursed €2 billion: €1 billion in January 2025 and another €1 billion earlier in the year.
- This macro-financial aid is part of a larger €7.4 billion EU funding deal announced in 2024, which includes €5 billion in concessional loans.