Nigeria killed 13 000 terrorists in 2025, President Tinubu says

Nigeria’s military has “neutralised” more than 13 000 insurgents over the past year, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced on Friday.

The claim comes as the West African nation continues to battle a relentless, multifaceted security crisis marked by mass casualties and high-profile kidnappings.

In a televised national address commemorating Nigeria’s Democracy Day, which marks the country’s return to civilian rule in 1999, Tinubu struck a victorious tone.

He said security operations had yielded massive success, adding that the death toll from armed conflict across the country had plummeted by 81% since he took office in 2023.

Mass surrenders amid crises

In addition to the battlefield casualties, Tinubu highlighted the success of Operation Safe Corridor, a government-led initiative designed to de-radicalise and rehabilitate repentant fighters.

“At least 124 000 fighters and their dependents have laid down their arms since 2023 through Operation Safe Corridor,” Tinubu said, emphasising the administration’s dual approach of military pressure and reintegration.

Despite the optimistic data presented by the presidency, the reality on the ground remains stark. Nigeria is grappling with a sophisticated network of security threats, ranging from criminal bandits engaging in mass abductions for ransom to deeply entrenched Islamist insurgencies linked to the Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

The geography of Nigeria’s conflict is shifting. Historically confined to the country’s north-eastern region, insurgent groups and heavily armed gangs have increasingly used thick forest corridors to expand their reach into the previously stable south-western states.

Officials attribute the migration to sustained military pressure pushing the groups out of their traditional strongholds.

As the conflict spreads, vulnerable rural populations with little to no state security presence bear the brunt of the violence.

Growing US military involvement

The security crisis has drawn intensifying international attention and Western intervention.

After US President Donald Trump made controversial allegations about a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria last year, Washington has significantly ramped up its defence footprint in the West African nation.

The US military is actively supporting Nigerian forces by providing intelligence and coordinating precision air strikes on militant encampments.

The strategic pivot culminated in February, with the official deployment of 100 American soldiers to Nigeria, marking a critical escalation in international efforts to stabilise the region.

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