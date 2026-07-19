Senegal’s ex-president Sall seeks Faye’s backing for UN bid

Former Senegalese president Macky Sall met President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Friday to seek the government’s backing for his candidacy to become the next United Nations secretary-general.
The presidency said Sall briefed Faye on his campaign and requested Dakar’s support.
The presidency described the meeting as a symbol of the continuity of the state despite political transitions. Sall also pledged to keep the president informed as the selection process progresses.
The visit marked Sall’s first return to West African country since leaving office in April 2024.
Thousands of supporters gathered to welcome him at a military airport in Dakar, where he addressed the crowd before heading to the presidential palace.
He later departed for Morocco, where he has lived since leaving office.
Sall, who served as Senegal’s president from 2012 to 2024, was nominated by Burundi on March 2, 2026 as a candidate to succeed UN Secretary-General António Guterres, whose term is due to end on December 31, 2026.
The 10th secretary-general will be appointed by the UN General Assembly later this year on the recommendation of the Security Council.
The successful candidate will assume the role in January 2027 for a five-year term, which member states can renew for an additional five years.
- Former Senegalese president Macky Sall met President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to request Senegal's support for his candidacy as the next UN secretary-general.
- Sall briefed the presidency on his campaign, promising to keep them informed throughout the selection process.
- This was Sall’s first visit back to Senegal since leaving office in April 2024, greeted by thousands of supporters at a military airport.
- Sall was nominated by Burundi on March 2, 2026, as a candidate to succeed António Guterres, whose UN secretary-general term ends December 31, 2026.
- The new UN secretary-general will be appointed later this year by the General Assembly and begin a five-year term in January 2027, with the possibility of one renewal.