Tanzania, Egypt agree to deepen cooperation across key economic sectors

Tanzania and Egypt have agreed to deepen economic cooperation across multiple sectors after talks between Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who concluded a state visit to Tanzania.

The agreement was reached after official talks at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Saturday. where the two leaders pledged to strengthen collaboration in agriculture, livestock, health, education, transport and investment.

Speaking after the meeting, Hassan said the two countries would prioritise boosting food production through irrigation farming, improving the livestock sector and expanding bilateral trade.

She added that Tanzania had offered the Ruvu Ranch for joint livestock development projects and invited Egypt to invest through public institutions.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in transport and logistics by improving ports, railways, roads and maritime shipping, with Tanzania aiming to position the port of Dar es Salaam as a key regional trade gateway.

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