Uber exits Nigeria after 12 years of operations

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies ceased operations in Nigeria on September 2, ending its 12-year presence in Africa’s most populous country, the company said in a notice to customers on Wednesday.

Market challenges in Nigeria

Uber decided to wind down its Nigerian business after a review of operations, it said, without disclosing further details on the reasons for the move.

Competition in Nigeria’s ride-hailing market has intensified in recent years, with operators facing challenges including rising fuel costs, inflation and currency volatility that have increased operating expenses and put pressure on drivers and platforms.

READ: Black Business Council wants Uber’s ‘unfair business model’ investigated

“After a thorough review of our business, we have made the tough decision to wind down our operations in Nigeria, effective 2 September 2026,” the company said in a message to users.

The San Francisco-based company’s entry into West Africa’s largest economy began with its Lagos launch in 2014 before expanding to other cities in the country to meet growing demand for app-based transportation.

Uber said its help centre would remain available until September 23 to assist users with outstanding account-related issues.

Uber did not say how many drivers or riders would be affected by the closure or whether any assets would be sold.

Uganda operations also cease

An Uber spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Thursday that the company had also stopped operations in Uganda.

Users attempting to book rides on the app in Uganda on Thursday received a message alerting them of none available.

READ: Uber rolls out Electric Go and Motor in Johannesburg

Subscribe To Our Newsletter