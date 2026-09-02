Africa

UK pledges additional £50 million to help contain Ebola outbreak in Congo

By Reuters
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UNICEF staff and airport workers unload medical supplies from an aircraft at Bunia National Airport in Democratic Republic of Congo.
FILE PHOTO: UNICEF staff and airport workers receive an aircraft carrying medical supplies as authorities and aid agencies intensified efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak at the Bunia National Airport in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/File Photo

Britain said on Tuesday it would provide more than £50 million (more than R1 billion) in new funding to support efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where confirmed cases have surpassed 6,000 in the country’s largest-ever epidemic.

The number of deaths has surpassed 3,000, government data showed on Wednesday.

Britain allocated up to £20 million to the Ebola response in May, and the latest funding brings its total contribution to £78 million.

READ: WHO says it has less than half funding needed to fight Ebola 

The funding will support disease surveillance, frontline health workers, treatment access, infection control, community outreach and safe burials, Britain’s Foreign Office said. British public health experts have been deployed in Congo to support the efforts. “As the outbreak intensifies, we are accelerating our response to match the pace and scale of the challenge,” Britain’s Minister for Africa Kirsty McNeill said.

READ: Pope Leo urges global action to confront Congo’s Ebola outbreak

The epidemic – the second-largest and fastest-spreading on record – was caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which there are no approved vaccines or treatments.

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  • Britain announced over £50 million in new funding to combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, raising its total contribution to £78 million.
  • The Ebola outbreak has resulted in more than 6,000 confirmed cases and over 3,000 deaths in the DRC, marking the country's largest-ever epidemic.
  • The new British funding will support disease surveillance, health workers, treatment access, infection control, community outreach, and safe burials.
  • British public health experts have been deployed on the ground in Congo to assist with the Ebola response efforts.
  • The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which has no approved vaccines or treatments.

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