UN Security Council warns of ‘imminent risk of mass atrocities’ in Sudan’s El-Obeid

The United Nations Security Council has warned of an “imminent risk of mass atrocities” in Sudan as fighting intensifies around El-Obeid, urging the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to immediately halt their assault on the city.

In a statement, council members called on all parties to end hostilities, protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law. They also raised concern over reported RSF drone strikes in El-Obeid and increasing drone attacks across Sudan.

The council said escalating violence in the Kordofan states threatens to further worsen Sudan’s humanitarian crisis, with millions displaced and famine and disease continuing to spread.

It called for investigations into all reported abuses and for those responsible to be held accountable.

The council joins dozens of countries in raising alarm over a potential attack on El-Obeid that could result in mass atrocities.

“We are deeply concerned at the risk of imminent escalation on the ground, putting approximately 500 000 civilians at risk of becoming victims of large-scale atrocities, including more than 100 000 internally displaced persons,” Tormod Endresen, the ambassador for Norway, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Norway shared a joint statement calling on the RSF to immediately cease their assault on El-Obeid. The statement was presented on behalf of the Coalition for Atrocity Prevention and Justice for Sudan, comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Norway, which said they were also joined by 21 other countries.

El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, has become a key battleground in Sudan’s conflict, which has displaced nearly 14 million people and triggered widespread humanitarian suffering since fighting broke out between the army and the RSF in 2023.