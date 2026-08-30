Africa

Zambian opposition leader Mundubile charged with treason, lawyer says

By Reuters
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Zambian opposition leader and National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity presidential candidate Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile speaks to members of the media after casting his vote in Lusaka, Zambia, on August 13, 2026. /Reuters/Moses Mwape/File Photo

LUSAKA: Zambian opposition leader Brian Mundubile was charged with treason on Saturday, his lawyer says.

“Mr Brian Mundubile and his running mate, Mr Makebi Zulu, were both charged with treason and remained detained at Lusaka Central Police Station as of last night,” lawyer Kambwa Aongola said.

This follows his arrest on Thursday after being questioned by police “in connection with an alleged offence of treason”.

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  • Zambian opposition leader Brian Mundubile was charged with treason on Saturday.
  • His running mate, Makebi Zulu, was also charged with treason.
  • Both Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu remained detained at Lusaka Central Police Station as of Saturday night.
  • Brian Mundubile was arrested on Thursday after being questioned by police.
  • The arrest and charges relate to an alleged offence of treason.
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LUSAKA: Zambian opposition leader Brian Mundubile was charged with treason on Saturday, his lawyer says.

"Mr Brian Mundubile and his running mate, Mr Makebi Zulu, were both charged with treason and remained detained at Lusaka Central Police Station as of last night," lawyer Kambwa Aongola said.

This follows his arrest on Thursday after being questioned by police "in connection with an alleged offence of treason".

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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