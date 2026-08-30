Zambian opposition leader Mundubile charged with treason, lawyer says

LUSAKA: Zambian opposition leader Brian Mundubile was charged with treason on Saturday, his lawyer says.

“Mr Brian Mundubile and his running mate, Mr Makebi Zulu, were both charged with treason and remained detained at Lusaka Central Police Station as of last night,” lawyer Kambwa Aongola said.

This follows his arrest on Thursday after being questioned by police “in connection with an alleged offence of treason”.

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