Africa

Zimbabwe police: death toll from Lake Kariba boat accident rises to 80

By Reuters
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
Rescue workers and boat operators take part in search and recovery operations near the overturned passenger ferry on Lake Kariba, a day after the vessel capsized, in Kariba, Zimbabwe, August 12, 2026. /Reuters/Admore Mbonda

The death toll from a boat accident on Lake Kariba on Tuesday, August 11, had risen to 80 after eight more bodies were found, Zimbabwe’s national police service said in a post on X on Sunday.

The passenger ferry capsized ​was overloaded when it went over during heavy winds on Lake Kariba, officers ​said on Wednesday.
The vessel was ​built to carry 90 passengers but ‌more ⁠than 120 people could have been on board as it crossed the lake that borders ​Zambia, police ​said ⁠in a statement.
More than 50 passengers were rescued.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • The death toll from a boat accident on Lake Kariba on Tuesday, August 11, had risen to 80 after eight more bodies were found, Zimbabwe’s national police service said in a post on X on Sunday.
  • The passenger ferry capsized ​was overloaded when it went over during heavy winds on Lake Kariba, officers ​said on Wednesday.
  • The vessel was ​built to carry 90 passengers but ‌more ⁠than 120 people could have been on board as it crossed the lake that borders ​Zambia, police ​said ⁠in a statement.
  • More than 50 passengers were rescued.
  • Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content Reuters.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.