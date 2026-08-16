Zimbabwe police: death toll from Lake Kariba boat accident rises to 80

The death toll from a boat accident on Lake Kariba on Tuesday, August 11, had risen to 80 after eight more bodies were found, Zimbabwe’s national police service said in a post on X on Sunday.
The passenger ferry capsized was overloaded when it went over during heavy winds on Lake Kariba, officers said on Wednesday.
The vessel was built to carry 90 passengers but more than 120 people could have been on board as it crossed the lake that borders Zambia, police said in a statement.
More than 50 passengers were rescued.
- The death toll from a boat accident on Lake Kariba on Tuesday, August 11, had risen to 80 after eight more bodies were found, Zimbabwe’s national police service said in a post on X on Sunday.
- The passenger ferry capsized was overloaded when it went over during heavy winds on Lake Kariba, officers said on Wednesday.
- The vessel was built to carry 90 passengers but more than 120 people could have been on board as it crossed the lake that borders Zambia, police said in a statement.
- More than 50 passengers were rescued.
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