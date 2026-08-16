Zimbabwe police: death toll from Lake Kariba boat accident rises to 80

The death toll from a boat accident on Lake Kariba on Tuesday, August 11, had risen to 80 after eight more bodies were found, Zimbabwe’s national police service said in a post on X on Sunday.

The passenger ferry capsized ​was overloaded when it went over during heavy winds on Lake Kariba, officers ​said on Wednesday.

The vessel was ​built to carry 90 passengers but ‌more ⁠than 120 people could have been on board as it crossed the lake that borders ​Zambia, police ​said ⁠in a statement.

More than 50 passengers were rescued.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content