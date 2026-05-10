Botswana hosted a World Athletics Relays event for the history books

Today may marks exactly a week after the historic World Athletics Relays finals in Botswana, but one still gets goosebumps and flashbacks just from thinking about the festivities that took place at the National Stadium in Gaborone.

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