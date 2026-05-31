Athletics

Leendert Koekemoer already setting his sights on the World U20 Champs

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
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Leendert Koekemoer receives the baton from Tumisang Shezi during the World Relays National Team Camp training and media briefing at UJ Athletics Stadium Track on May 06, 2025 in Johannesburg. / Cecilia van Bers/Gallo Images

South African young one-lap sensation Leendert Koekemoer says he is setting his sights on the World U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, US, from August 5 to 9 this year.

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  • South African sprinter Leendert Koekemoer is aiming to compete at the World U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, from August 5-9.
  • At 19, Koekemoer is a rising athletics star who helped South Africa win gold in the 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Relays in China and performed well in Botswana.
  • He is part of Athletics South Africa's 51-member preliminary squad for the Championships and is excited to compete against top peers in Eugene.
  • Despite a rushed qualification process, Koekemoer remains confident and views competitive pressure as a privilege rather than a burden.
  • Athletics South Africa will announce the final World U20 Championships squad in the coming weeks.
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