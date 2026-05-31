Leendert Koekemoer already setting his sights on the World U20 Champs

South African young one-lap sensation Leendert Koekemoer says he is setting his sights on the World U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, US, from August 5 to 9 this year.

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