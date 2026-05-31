Oldest Comrades finisher Johannes Mosehla lacing up to shatter his own record

In what is a story of resilience, age defiance and courage, the oldest Comrades Marathon finisher, Johannes Mosehla, will be looking to break his own record when he laces up for the 2026 edition of one of the toughest ultra-marathons.

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