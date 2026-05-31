Oldest Comrades finisher Johannes Mosehla lacing up to shatter his own record

In what is a story of resilience, age defiance and courage, the oldest Comrades Marathon finisher, Johannes Mosehla, will be looking to break his own record when he laces up for the 2026 edition of one of the toughest ultra-marathons.
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- Johannes Mosehla, aged 84, is set to compete in the 2026 Comrades Marathon, aiming to break his own record as the oldest finisher.
- Mosehla first set the record at age 82 in 2024, surpassing Wally Hayward’s 1989 record, and improved it again last year with a time of 11:47 at age 83.
- A member of Polokwane Athletics Club since 1983, Mosehla has received numerous awards, including the Limpopo Sport Star of the Year and Devoted Citizen Mzila Endurance Leader Award.
- Despite some minor leg pain, Mosehla is confident and preparing steadily, maintaining a regular diet and training regime without special measures.
- He plans to continue competing in the marathon until at least age 92, depending on his physical fitness.