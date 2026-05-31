Broos keeps brave face after dull Bafana farewell friendly clash

Despite playing against a Nicaragua team that offered almost nothing in terms of competitive edge, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is content with the way his new players applied themselves in the goalless draw on Friday night.
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- South Africa's Bafana Bafana drew 0-0 against a weak Nicaragua team, with coach Hugo Broos satisfied with new players' efforts despite limited team creativity and penetration.
- The team struggled to break down Nicaragua's defensive setup, raising concerns about their ability to face stronger, more organized defenses at the World Cup.
- Broos defended controversial squad selections, including goalkeeper Ricardo Goss over others and the inclusion of Themba Zwane.
- South Africa's World Cup campaign looks challenging, with realistic hopes set on finishing as one of the best third-placed teams in their group.
- Bafana's final friendly warm-up match will be against Jamaica before opening the World Cup against hosts Mexico, followed by matches versus Czechia and South Korea.