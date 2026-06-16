Cyril Ramaphosa warns against scapegoating migrants for economic woes

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday warned against blaming migrants for the country’s economic pain, saying they should not be scapegoated for South Africa’s problems.

The country has seen a wave of protests and sometimes violent attacks against other African nationals in recent weeks, driven by anti-immigrant groups who blame them for high unemployment, crime, and poor public services.

‘Frustrations understandable’

Speaking at the National Youth Day Commemoration in Johannesburg, Ramaphosa said that South Africans, and especially youth, were justifiably frustrated by these issues.

South Africa’s youth unemployment rate stands at 46%, its murder rate is among the highest in the world, and racial inequality is stark three decades after the end of apartheid.

“Addressing these challenges requires practical solutions, not the scapegoating of vulnerable people,” Ramaphosa said.

“Even as we recognise the challenge of illegal immigration – which we are taking decisive action to address – our problems are in the main our own problems. And which we have a responsibility to fix ourselves.”

Ramaphosa has previously condemned the attacks on foreign nationals, a recurring problem in South Africa, but has struggled to clamp down on them. The country remains on edge ahead of a June 30 deadline which anti-immigrant groups have given all undocumented foreigners to leave.

As the largest economy on the continent, South Africa is a destination for people from neighbouring countries seeking work, as well as people fleeing conflict in countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ramaphosa is under pressure ahead of upcoming municipal elections in November, when his African National Congress party is expected to see its support fall, as it has been for years, due to poor governance and sluggish economic growth.

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