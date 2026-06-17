Former DA leader John Steenhuisen demoted in GNU shake-up

Just months after halting his bid for another term as Democratic Alliance (DA) leader to focus on fixing South Africa’s agriculture crisis, John Steenhuisen has been axed as agriculture minister.

The shock move was announced on Wednesday through a statement by DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis as part of a major shake-up of the party’s representatives in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“Following a careful assessment of the DA’s team in the Government of National Unity, I have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa setting out several changes to the Democratic Alliance’s representation in the National Executive.

“It is my judgement that the renewed team announced today will strengthen the DA’s contribution to government and give better effect to the mandate received from 3.5 million voters in the 2024 elections,” said Hill-Lewis.

Steenhuisen, who repeatedly defended his decision to step aside from the DA leadership race by saying he wanted to concentrate on combating the devastating foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak, will now serve as deputy minister of trade, industry and competition.

Aucamp new agriculture minister

His replacement is DA Member of Parliament (MP), Willie Aucamp, who now takes charge of a department battling one of the most serious animal disease outbreaks in recent years.

The development is likely to raise eyebrows within political circles, particularly because Steenhuisen’s decision not to seek re-election as DA leader was largely framed around his desire to remain focused on agriculture.

At the time, Steenhuisen argued that leading the DA into the 2026 local government elections would divide his attention at a critical moment for farmers and the broader agricultural sector.

This was amid heightened scrutiny, including allegations he faced involving the use of the party’s credit card.

An internal probe, however, cleared Steenhuisen of abusing the credit card.

Aucamp’s urgent focus FMD

Announcing the changes, Hill-Lewis credited Steenhuisen with helping to expand overseas markets for South African agricultural products and advancing efforts to secure vaccines to combat FMD.

However, the DA leader signaled that Aucamp’s immediate priority would be steering the sector through the ongoing disease crisis and addressing legal challenges linked to government interventions.

The reshuffle comes barely two months after Hill-Lewis took over the reins of the country’s official opposition, and this is being viewed as his first major intervention in shaping the DA’s role within the GNU.

While Steenhuisen remains in government, his move from cabinet to a deputy ministerial post marks a significant downgrade for a politician who led the DA for six years and played a key role in negotiating the party’s participation in the GNU.

More changes

The changes do not stop there.

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier has been promoted to Cabinet as minister of forestry, fisheries, and the environment.

Alexandra Abrahams leaves her position as deputy minister of trade, industry and competition to take up the role of deputy minister of electricity and energy.

Yusuf Cassim has been appointed deputy minister of higher education and training, while veteran Gauteng politician, Jack Bloom joins the national executive as deputy minister of water and sanitation.

“In every decision I take, no matter how difficult, I seek to advance the attainment of an open, opportunity society for all, a society in which every person can live a life of value. These changes will enhance the DA’s ability to give effect to that vision for South Africa,” said Hill-Lewis.

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