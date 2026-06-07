How Mmusi lost Phala Phala chair bid

Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane’s failed bid to chair Parliament’s revived Section 89 impeachment committee was preceded by behind-the-scenes lobbying of senior ANC figures, including ANC national chairperson and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.
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- Mmusi Maimane, leader of Build One South Africa (Bosa), unsuccessfully sought to chair Parliament’s revived Section 89 impeachment committee.
- His failed bid followed behind-the-scenes lobbying efforts targeting senior African National Congress (ANC) figures.
- Among those lobbied was ANC national chairperson and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.
- The article implies internal political maneuvering within the ANC influenced the outcome.
- Full coverage is available through the Sunday World e-edition.