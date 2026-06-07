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How Mmusi lost Phala Phala chair bid

By Queenin Masuabi
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CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 17: Mmusi Maimane, leader of BOSA during the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) Debate at the Parliamentary Dome on Day 01 on February 17, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) held joint sittings to debate the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered at the Cape Town City Hall on February 12th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)..

Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane’s failed bid to chair Parliament’s revived Section 89 impeachment committee was preceded by behind-the-scenes lobbying of senior ANC figures, including ANC national chairperson and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


 

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  • Mmusi Maimane, leader of Build One South Africa (Bosa), unsuccessfully sought to chair Parliament’s revived Section 89 impeachment committee.
  • His failed bid followed behind-the-scenes lobbying efforts targeting senior African National Congress (ANC) figures.
  • Among those lobbied was ANC national chairperson and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.
  • The article implies internal political maneuvering within the ANC influenced the outcome.
  • Full coverage is available through the Sunday World e-edition.
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