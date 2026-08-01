Let us honour Madiba’s legacy beyond 67 minutes

Every year during the month of July, South Africans and millions across the world pause to celebrate the life and legacy of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. While Nelson Mandela Month and International Mandela Day inspire millions to dedicate 67 minutes of service to others, Madiba’s greatest legacy calls for far more than symbolic acts of goodwill. It calls for a lifetime of service, compassion and active citizenship.

Mandela Month should not be viewed as a once-a-year opportunity to do good. Rather, it is a reminder that each of us has a responsibility to contribute to building a more just, equal and caring society every single day. It is a call to mobilise our time, skills and resources to fight poverty, inequality and injustice, while restoring hope and dignity to those who need it most.

More than occasional acts of kindness

Building the communities we all aspire to live in requires more than occasional acts of kindness. It demands sustained commitment, genuine activism and collective action. As Mandela Month draws to a close, let us resolve to make every day a Mandela Day by supporting initiatives that create lasting change through education, job creation, community development and poverty alleviation.

Those with the means, knowledge and expertise have a responsibility to volunteer their time and skills throughout the year. Mandela Day should not only inspire acts of service but also renew our collective commitment to addressing South Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Our country continues to grapple with slow economic growth, rising unemployment, widespread poverty, substance abuse, gender-based violence and increasing crime. These challenges cannot be overcome through government efforts alone. They require all sectors of society, businesses, civil society organisations, faith-based institutions and ordinary citizens to work together towards meaningful and lasting solutions.

The 67 minutes of service symbolise the 67 years Nelson Mandela devoted to serving humanity. However, meaningful impact is not created in a single hour. It is created every time we choose to show up for one another, extend a helping hand and invest in the wellbeing of our communities. If we truly wish to honour Madiba’s legacy, our commitment must extend far beyond those 67 minutes and continue throughout all 365 days of the year.

Mandela’s life was never about symbolic gestures. It was defined by unwavering commitment, sacrifice and the pursuit of human dignity. He taught us that overcoming poverty is not an act of charity but an act of justice. His legacy challenges each of us to become active participants in creating opportunities for others and protecting the most vulnerable members of society.

Compassion, solidarity and active citizenship

This year’s Nelson Mandela International Day was commemorated under the theme, “It’s Still in Our Hands to Combat Poverty and Inequality.” The theme serves as a powerful reminder that building a fairer and more inclusive society requires compassion, solidarity and active citizenship from every South African.

In demonstrating this commitment, the Gauteng Provincial Government joined President Cyril Ramaphosa at the launch of the Unserved Communities Access Acceleration Programme in Hammanskraal. The initiative seeks to restore dignity by improving access to basic services while tackling the deep-rooted challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

Similarly, Gauteng MEC for Social Development, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, supported the launch of the Healing Lives Foundation in Mamelodi. During the event, she called for collective action to end gender-based violence and encouraged South Africans to dedicate their 67 minutes to feeding the hungry, supporting older persons, comforting the lonely and volunteering their skills to organisations serving local communities.

While these initiatives demonstrate government’s commitment to improving lives, lasting social change depends on the active participation of every citizen.

Every contribution matters

Whether we are cleaning our streets, supporting early childhood development centres, volunteering at old age homes, mentoring young people or assisting vulnerable families, every contribution matters. These acts of service become even more meaningful when they evolve into long-term commitments rather than annual obligations.

Recent figures released by Statistics South Africa show that unemployment remains above 32%, with young people bearing the greatest burden. These realities remind us that we must intensify our efforts to create opportunities, strengthen communities and support one another. The transformation we seek will only be achieved through collective action and sustained commitment.

Nelson Mandela believed that ordinary people possess the power to change the world. His life demonstrated that lasting change is achieved through courage, selflessness and unwavering dedication to justice.

As we reflect on Madiba’s extraordinary legacy, let us recommit ourselves to fighting poverty, inequality and injustice every day of the year. Let us ensure that our contribution to society does not begin and end in July, but becomes part of how we live, work and serve our communities.

The greatest tribute we can pay to Nelson Mandela is not simply spending 67 minutes in service. It is making every day an opportunity to build a South Africa that reflects the values he lived and sacrificed for.

Lawrence Mashabela is a communicator in Gauteng Department of Social Development.

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