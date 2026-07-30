‘Madlanga commission sh*t show’: recording exposes Andrea Johnson

A secretly recorded telephone conversation played before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday has laid bare former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Advocate Andrea Johnson’s scathing views of the commission, with the resigned anti-corruption outfit boss describing the inquiry as a “sh*t show” and accusing commissioners of ridiculing witnesses.

The explosive 12-minute recording, played during the testimony of Idac prosecutor Drushantha Ramsamy, also suggested Johnson wanted to discourage Ramsamy from ever appearing before the commission.

The recording formed part of Ramsamy’s evidence about the origins of a Crime Intelligence investigation and the controversial addition of names to the list of suspects that did not appear in Member of Parliament (MP), Fadiel Adams’ original Section 27 complaint.

Ramsamy told Johnson during the call that the names of the Crime Intelligence suspects had come from Johnson herself.

“You handed me the names on a piece of paper,” Ramsamy said.

In the recording, a voice accepted by the commission as Johnson spoke candidly about the toll the proceedings had taken on her health.

“You know, I was sick. Last week I had a panic attack,” Johnson said.

When Ramsamy remarked that she had stopped watching the commission proceedings because of work commitments, Johnson warned her not to continue following the hearings.

“Don’t watch because really… If they call you, you’ll leave the country. It’s not what you know. Today, I didn’t know Section 28, I didn’t know Section 27. I know nothing,” Johnson said.

‘They make faces, laugh with each other while you’re still answering’

She went on to criticise the commission’s conduct.

“Whether we like it or not they’re gonna make our names shit, anyway… They make faces, they laugh with each other while you are still answering. It’s so unprofessional.”

Ramsamy replied that she did not want to find herself in the witness chair.

“Yeah, it’s just a shit show,” Johnson responded.

The commission also heard evidence that Johnson suggested they should find a way to ensure Ramsamy did not testify before the inquiry.

The recording was part of Ramsamy’s broader evidence that Johnson personally directed key parts of the Crime Intelligence investigation and prepared Section 27 and Section 28 documents.

Johnson, who concluded six days of testimony on Wednesday, has consistently denied acting unlawfully during her tenure at Idac. The commission has not yet made any findings on the allegations emerging from Ramsamy’s evidence.

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