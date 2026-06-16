Meet Vozinha, Cabo Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper who stunned Spain

When the final whistle blew, the scoreboard read 0-0.

In the biggest upset of the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far, tournament debutants Cabo Verde held football powerhouse Spain to a goalless draw in Group H on Monday.

At the heart of the historic result stood a man, Cabo Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper Josimar Dias, who is also known as Vozinha. He produced a heroic performance, making seven crucial saves as Spain unleashed 27 shots throughout the match.

‘It was all worth it’

Vozinha plays for Portuguese second division side Chaves. During his career, he has played for teams in Cabo Verde, Angola, Moldova, Portugal, Cyprus and Slovakia, according to ESPN. But at the age of 40, he starred in his nation’s debut World Cup game.

“We work in life to have moments like this. I am 40 now but I was not a professional up until I was 25. This is a reward for all this journey,” Vozinha said to The Athletic after the match

“I would tell 18-year-old Vozinha to be really proud of himself. He worked a lot. To be honest I never dreamed of stuff like this when I was a kid, but after this game I can tell my younger version that it was all worth it.”

Millions of football fans rushed to the goalkeeper’s social media account to express their respect and congratulations. Before the kickoff, his Instagram account had around 50 000 followers, but the number has now surged past 4-million.

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