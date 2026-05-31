Proteas prepare for T20 World Cup against Ireland

The Proteas will be kicking off their preparations for the T20 Women’s World Cup this week, when they take on Ireland in Loughborough, England, to measure how far they are as far as their readiness is concerned.
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- South Africa's women's cricket team (Proteas) will begin their T20 World Cup preparations with matches against Ireland and New Zealand in England before their official World Cup opener against Australia on June 13.
- The Proteas have been strong contenders in recent T20 World Cups, reaching two consecutive finals, and aim to win their first-ever title.
- Coach Mandla Mashimbyi emphasizes focusing on preparation, game-by-game improvement, and confidence to enhance their chances of winning.
- The squad features key players returning from injury, including Marizanne Kapp, Dané van Niekerk, and Karabo Meso, with captain Laura Wolvaardt leading the team.
- Experienced fast bowler Shabnim Ismail returns to the team, bringing 113 T20I caps and a record 123 wickets, boosting the team's strength.