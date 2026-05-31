Proteas prepare for T20 World Cup against Ireland

The Proteas will be kicking off their preparations for the T20 Women’s World Cup this week, when they take on Ireland in Loughborough, England, to measure how far they are as far as their readiness is concerned.

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