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Spectacular season for Pirates and Sundowns

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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Mamelodi Sundowns ended a 10-year wait to get their itchy fingers on the CAF Champions League second star.

The curtain finally fell on the South African football calendar, and what a spectacular season it was.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • The South African football season has concluded.
  • It was described as a spectacular season.
  • The article provides an overview of the football calendar's end.
  • Full story details require purchasing the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • The e-edition is available via Magzter online platform.
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