US ‘low-keying’ negotiations as Iran reshuffles key security posts

The US and Iran appear to be adjusting their respective positions as uncertainty continues to surround the future of their confrontation, with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz remaining a key sticking point in negotiations.
The Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee on Sunday approved the general framework of a strategic action plan aimed at ensuring the security and development of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian media.
Hassan Kashkavi, spokesperson for the committee, confirmed that the oral and written views of relevant institutions and agencies had been discussed and reviewed at a meeting, which was attended by representatives of the relevant bodies.
The general framework of the plan was unanimously approved, Kashkavi said.
Iran reshuffles key national security posts
Iran also announced a series of personnel changes on Sunday involving key positions in its national security decision-making structure.
Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as his political advisor.
Mohsen Rezaei was appointed secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, replacing Zolghadr, and was also named the supreme leader’s representative to the council.
The appointments came as Iran continues to face mounting economic and security pressure amid its confrontation with the United States.
Trump: ‘We are low-keying it’
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his administration is watching economic pressure mount on Iran, according to an interview with Axios.
“We are low-keying it,” Trump was quoted as saying during a brief phone call. “We are only semi-negotiating with them. We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money.”
Trump also likened the current US-Iran situation to “a game of chess” and said that “it always works out in the end.”
Strait of Hormuz remains key bargaining chip
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that talks with Oman on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz were “close” to reaching an agreement, with the two sides working to determine a temporary route.
However, Araghchi stressed that this did not mean the strait would be reopened, saying its reopening would depend on other conditions.
Iran has also laid out conditions for reopening the waterway, including a permanent halt to US military operations against Iran and its regional allies, the lifting of the US naval blockade and all sanctions against Iran, the return of frozen Iranian assets and compensation for losses.
Iran insists US must change its actions
Iran has said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed if the US does not change its actions.
Regional experts said the talks between Iran and Oman are mainly focused on technical arrangements for navigation, while the actual reopening of the strait will ultimately depend on the broader US-Iran confrontation.
Analysts noted that Iran is seeking to turn the control capabilities it developed over the strait during the conflict into a longer-term arrangement for managing the strategically important waterway.
US unlikely to budge
The US, however, is unlikely to accept Iran’s demands, as fully accepting Tehran’s terms would amount to a “surrender” to Iran, analysts said.
Meanwhile, continued attacks in and around the Strait of Hormuz have added further uncertainty to diplomatic efforts.
The US has yet to respond to Iran’s demands. Analysts believe Washington is unlikely to make major concessions in the short term, meaning the two sides will continue to bargain over their respective demands.
A renewed military confrontation cannot be ruled out, they said.
- The Iranian parliament approved a strategic action plan to ensure the security and development of the Strait of Hormuz.
- Iran reshuffled key national security posts, appointing Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as political advisor and Mohsen Rezaei as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.
- US President Donald Trump stated his administration is "low-keying" economic pressure on Iran and is "only semi-negotiating" with the country.
- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated talks with Oman on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz are close to an agreement but stressed reopening depends on other conditions.
- Iran demands a halt to US military operations, lifting of sanctions and naval blockade, return of frozen assets, and compensation before reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Hassan
Iran also announced a series of personnel changes on
Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba
Mohsen Rezaei was appointed secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, replacing Zolghadr, and was also named the supreme leader's representative to the council.
US President Donald Trump said on
"We are low-keying it," Trump was quoted as saying during a brief phone call. "We are only semi-negotiating with them. We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money."
Trump also likened the current US-Iran situation to "a game of chess" and said that "it always works out in the end."
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that talks with Oman on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz were "close" to reaching an agreement, with the two sides working to determine a temporary route.
However, Araghchi stressed that this did not mean the strait would be reopened, saying its reopening would depend on other conditions.
Iran has also laid out conditions for reopening the waterway, including a permanent halt to US military operations against Iran and its regional allies, the lifting of the US naval blockade and all sanctions against Iran, the return of frozen Iranian assets and compensation for losses.
Iran has said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed if the US does not change its actions.
Regional experts said the talks between Iran and Oman are mainly focused on technical arrangements for navigation, while the actual reopening of the strait will ultimately depend on the broader US-Iran confrontation.
Analysts noted that Iran is seeking to turn the control capabilities it developed over the strait during the conflict into a longer-term arrangement for managing the strategically important waterway.
Meanwhile, continued attacks in and around the Strait of Hormuz have added further uncertainty to diplomatic efforts.
A renewed military confrontation cannot be ruled out, they said.