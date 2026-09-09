WATCH | Bombed Iranian school becomes memorial for the children killed

A damaged school building in Minab, southern Iran, is being turned into a museum and memorial to the children killed in the attack in the earliest moments of the conflict that the United States and Israel began across Iran on Feb. 28. Iranian officials said more than 100 students were killed in the attack.

The US government has not directly accepted responsibility for the strike or released the Pentagon’s findings. However, an Associated Press investigation found evidence that at least one US missile hit the school.

A section of a nearby cemetery has been dedicated to those killed in the attack. Residents say three bodies still have not been found months after the strike.